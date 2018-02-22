MEAN GIRLS
Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

BWW TV: Broadway Is About to Get Nasty! Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of MEAN GIRLS!

Feb. 22, 2018  

Rehearsals are underway for Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film. Preview performances begin Monday, March 12 and opening night is Sunday, April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, NYC).

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., running October 31 to December 3, 2017.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, Mean Girls takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes wit the cast and creative team below!

BWW TV: Broadway Is About to Get Nasty! Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of MEAN GIRLS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Broadway Is About to Get Nasty! Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of MEAN GIRLS!
  • BWW TV: What's Second Stage's LOBBY HERO All About? Chris Evans and Company Explain!
  • BWW TV: Buffett Hits Broadway! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
  • BWW TV: Waste Away with a Sneak Peak of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE!
  • BWW TV: Bundle Up and Watch the FROZEN Team Preview New Songs for Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Vanessa Williams & Company Push De Button in Rehearsals for Encores! HEY, LOOK ME OVER!