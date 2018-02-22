VIDEO: Stephen Colbert and J.J. Abrams Invite Entire Studio Audience to See THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

J.J. Abrams appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where he talked about the upcoming unnamed Star Wars film, and shared that it does in fact have a script locked in.

When Abrams wouldn't share spoilers about any of his upcoming projects, he offered compensation by inviting Colbert to see The Play That Goes Wrong, which Abrams co-produced. Colbert asked if he could bring someone, then proceeded to invite the entire Ed Sullivan Theater audience of about 400. The crowd cheered and Colbert assured them that after the show, they would all be heading over to see the Broadway play.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9, officially opened April 2, 2017 and just announced a new block of tickets on sale through July 1 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45 Street).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design. Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and currently playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

In addition to the current hit London production of The Play That Goes Wrong at The Duchess Theatre, Mischief Theatre's The Comedy About A Bank Robbery plays The Criterion Theatre and in January 2017 their production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong completed a limited holiday run at The Apollo Theatre to rave reviews, making Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shieldsthe youngest ever writers to have three shows playing simultaneously in the West End. Their specially filmed studio version of Peter Pan Goes Wrong was broadcast by the BBC on New Year's Eve 2016 and this year they were commissioned to write A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong which broadcast on BBC One over Christmas. Both shows were seen by over six million people in the UK.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover and Lucas McMahon.

