Exclusive: Watch The Cast of TUTS' MEMPHIS Perform 'Memphis Lives In Me'

BroadwayWorld is giving you an exclusive first look at 'Memphis Lives In Me' from Theatre Under The Stars' Production of MEMPHIS. Watch the full video below!

MEMPHIS, the 2010 Tony Awards Best Musical winner, featuring a book by Joe DiPietroand music by David Bryan, is set in the 1950s and follows DJ Huey Calhoun, who breaks convention when he becomes one of the first white DJs to play black music on his radio station. MEMPHIS opened on February 20th, and will run through March 4th. Watch the video below for a look into the rehearsal room for MEMPHIS at TUTS!

MEMPHIS features the talents of Simone Gundy (Felicia), Barrett Riggins (Huey) Julie Johnson (Mama), Sheldon Henry (Bobby), Jared Howelton (Wailin' Joe), Avionce Hoyles(Gator), Philip Lehl (Mr. Simmons), and Warren Nolan Jr. (Delray), with Courtney Chilton, Taylor Daniels, Chloe Davis, Laura Henning, Liam Johnson, Zach Jones, Logan Keslar, Ashley Lee, Alexa Magro, Khori Petinaud, Christopher Tipps, Mya Tucker, and Sharrod Williams rounding out the ensemble.

MEMPHIS also features a Student Ensemble Cast, comprised of members of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Jazmyne Charles, Abriel Coleman, Bryce Cooper, Daelin Elzie, Emma Kate Farlow, Chase Fontenot, Isabella Forney, Haylee Harris, Sydnie Harris, Laci Hepler, Fallon Jones, Annelise Kelly, Kelly Lomonte, Molly Oubre, Sarah Pendergrass, Tobias Rytting, Lauren Schweers, Drew Shaffer, Annie Shouse, Cohle Smith, Alyssa Sunew, Antonio Teodoro, Claire Valdez, Ayvan Jo Williams, Hailey Wolfe, and Christopher Wolff.

The Creative Team of MEMPHIS includes Dan Knechtges (Director), Jessica Hartman(Choreographer), Darryl Ivey (Music Director), Ryan O'Gara (Lighting Designer), Andrew Harper (Sound Designer), Kevin Depinet (Set Designer), Leon Dobkowski(Costume Designer), and Jeff Knaggs (Hair and Makeup Designer). Casting for MEMPHIS was provided by Stewart/Whitley.

For tickets and more information, please visit tuts.com/shows/memphis.

