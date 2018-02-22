Brief 2/22: FROZEN Begins Previews, JERRY SPRINGER THE OPERA Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BEAUTIFUL Star Scott J. Campbell Dies At 33

by Alan Henry - February 21, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Scott J. Campbell, who most recently starred on Broadway as Gerry Goffin in Beautiful.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Broadway Belts Out the Classics! Watch Highlights of Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, Michael Arden, & More at Carnegie Hall

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 21, 2018

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert featured Michael Arden(Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello(Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner(Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga(Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).. (more...)

3) Kate Shindle, Janet Dacal, and More Will Join Harry Connick, Jr in Paper Mill's THE STING

by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2018

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Todd Schmidt-Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced today the cast and creative team of the world premiere production of the new musical The Sting, based on the 1973 film, and with book by Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann & Greg Kotis with Harry Connick, Jr.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Lea Salonga, Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, and More Perform in Broadway Classics in Concert at Carnegie Hall

by Walter McBride - February 21, 2018

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert featured Michael Arden(Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello(Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner (Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga (Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).. (more...)

5) Santino Fontana Will Fill In For Gavin Creel in HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2018

Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, 'one of the most promising young actors to emerge in the New York Theater in recent years' (The New York Times), will step into the role of Cornelius Hackl in the most successful and beloved Broadway production of the year, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly!.Fontana, filling in for Gavin Creel, who won a 2017 Tony Award for the role, joins the company for a limited time beginning Tuesday, March 13. Creel will be out of the show during this time as he recovers from back surgery.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-FROZEN begins previews on Broadway tonight at the St. James Theatre!

-Terrence Mann and Will Swenson star in JERRY SPRINGER - THE OPERA Off-Broadway, officially opening tonight!

-Loading Dock Theatre's SPACEMAN begins previews tonight Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Watch the trailer for BroadwayWorld's newest web series, RACHEL UNRAVELED, premiering March 7!

What we're geeking out over: Michael Arden is set to direct ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What we're watching: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN star Keala Settle performs 'This Is Me' on THE ELLEN SHOW!

Social Butterfly: Lea Salonga talks her favorite song from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in a new Twitter video!

What is @MsLeaSalonga's favorite song from #OnceOnThisIsland? Find out here! pic.twitter.com/vxfHPsiSwD - Once On This Island (@OnceIslandBway) February 21, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Salonga, who turns 47 today!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Lea Salonga is currently on Broadway in Once on This Island. Other Broadway credits include: Kim in Miss Saigon (Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and OCC Awards), Allegiance, Les Miserables, Flower Drum Song. International: Fun Home, Cats, Cinderella, God of Carnage. Film/TV: singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Les Miserables for PBS (10th and 25th Anniversary concerts), "Hey, Mr. Producer." As a concert artist Lea has toured globally, performing in some of the world's most iconic concert venues and in 2017 broke the record for the most consecutive performances at Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show Blurred Lines, also an album.

