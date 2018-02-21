BWW TV: Broadway Belts Out the Classics! Watch Highlights of Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, Michael Arden, & More at Carnegie Hall

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert featured Michael Arden(Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello(Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner(Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga(Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).

The evening was a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Broadway Classics in Concert featured musical selections from past MCP-presented shows and other repertoire by their composers: Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston, many of whom graced audience members with their special appearance at this event.

Manhattan Concert Productions presents Broadway Classics in Concert in its sixth year of Broadway Series installments, which follows the success of Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

Check out highlights from the big night below!

