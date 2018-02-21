Photo Coverage: Lea Salonga, Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, and More Perform in Broadway Classics in Concert at Carnegie Hall
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert featured Michael Arden(Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello(Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner (Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga (Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You).
BroadwayWorld attended the star-studded evening and you can check out photos below!
The evening was a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.
Broadway Classics in Concert featured musical selections from past MCP-presented shows and other repertoire by their composers: Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston, many of whom graced audience members with their special appearance at this event.
With numerous credits to their names, Broadway veterans Don Stephenson (Stage Director) and Kevin Stites (Music Director) led this cast, a chorus of 400 singers from across the United States, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.
Manhattan Concert Productions presents Broadway Classics in Concert in its sixth year of Broadway Series installments, which follows the success of Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 19th season. MCP has provided performance and travel opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of the Broadway Classics in Concert chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Kevin Stites and orchestra
ACT ONE: Kevin Stites
Allan Corduner and Tittanic
Tittanic
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo
Ryan Silverman and Sierra Boggess
Nikki Rene Daniels
Nikki Rene Daniels and Quentin Earl Darrington
Nikki Rene Daniels
ACT TWO: Kevin Stites
Nikki Rene Daniels and Norm Lewis
Tony Yazbeck and Carolee Carmello
Nikki Rene Daniels and Carolee Carmello
Kevin Stites with Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, Maury Yeston and Allan Corduner
Tony Yazbeck, Allan Corduner, Michael Arden, Sierra Boggess, Nikki Rene Daniels, Carolee Carmello, Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ramin Karimloo, Ryan Silverman and Laura Osnes
