Brief 2/16: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Begins Previews and Releases Cast Recording, and More!

1) MCC Terminates Neil LaBute's Tenure as Playwright is Residence; Cancels REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2018

MCC Theater just released the following statement concerning its playwright-in-residence, Neil LaBute:. (more...)

2) David Cook Will Make His Broadway Debut in KINKY BOOTS

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2018

Rock singer and former American Idol David Cook will be making his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots this spring! Cook will begin performances on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. He will play a limited run through Saturday, May 5, 2018.. (more...)

3) Chatter: Starry Cast Set for West End CHESS - Ball, Burke, Head, Howar and Janson

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2018

Multiple sources have revealed a starry cast for the upcoming West End production of Chess at London's Coliseum. The cast is said to include Michael Ball (The Russian), Alexandra Burke (Svetlana), Murray Head (The Arbiter), Tim Howar (The American) and Cassidy Janson (Florence).. (more...)

4) Breaking: Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick & More Will Star in Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2018

Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stark Sands, Fred Weller, Erin Wilhelmi, Dakin Matthews, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Phyllis Somerville, and Liv Rooth will star on Broadway this fall in Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, based on Harper Lee's classic Pulitzer Prize-winning novel TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. The play will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, which is produced by Scott Rudin and Lincoln Center Theater (Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director), will begin previewsThursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at a theatre to be announced. Additional casting will be announced shortly.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Just Like Magic! The HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Marquee Gets Installed!

by Walter McBride - February 15, 2018

Just like magic, the marquee is up for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! BroadwayWorld was there while it was getting installed, and you can check out photos of the process below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE begins previews on Broadway tonight! The show's cast album is also available beginning today!

-Gary Lucas's THE EDGE OF HEAVEN plays the Beechman tonight!

-Bryn Cohn + Artists present THE ART OF LOSS at the 14th Street Y!

BWW Exclusive: Watch ANASTASIA's Derek Klena uncover his own family history!

What we're geeking out over: Check out photos of Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Karen Olivo in CHESS at the Kennedy Center!

Photo Credit: Teresa Wood

More photos here!

What we're watching: Stephen Flaherty explains the origin of RAGTIME anthem, 'Make Them Hear You!'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Tartaglia, who turns 40 today!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride/Retna Ltd.

Tartaglia is perhaps best known for lending his voice and musical talents to THE VOICE of Princeton and Rod in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AVENUE Q. He most recently appeared on Broadway as 'Pinocchio' in the 2008 stage adaptation of SHREK THE MUSICAL. Other Broadway credits include the role of 'Lumiere' in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

Tartaglia began his career in puppetry at the age of 16, taking on severan minor characters on Sesame Street. Recently, he created and wrote John Tartaglia's ImaginOcean which ran for two years at Off-Broadway's New World Stages. The show was nominated for the 2010 Drama Desk Award, Unique Theatrical Experience.

