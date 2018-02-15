BWW TV Exclusive: Watch ANASTASIA's Derek Klena Uncover His Own Family History!

Home. Love. Family.

At the heart of ANASTASIA is a story about discovering who you are and Dmitry himself recently did just that. Below, watch as Derek Klena discovers his own family heritage with the help of Ancestry.com!

Klena's Broadway credits include : The Bridges of Madison County (OBC), Wicked. Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Second Stage, Clive Barnes Award nomination), Carrie (MCC). Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Diner (Signature Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company), Unknown Soldier (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Hairspray (Hollywood Bowl). Television: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; "Quantico"; "Blue Bloods"; "Law and Order: SVU"; "Carrie Diaries."

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex- aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Related Articles