Brick Presbyterian Church To Present Stainer’s THE CRUCIFIXION For Good Friday

The Brick Presbyterian Church will present John Stainer’s THE CRUCIFIXION on Good Friday as part of its 2025–26 Worship & Arts series. The performance will take place April 3 at 12:15 p.m. at Brick Presbyterian Church, located at 1140 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Brick Church has presented Stainer’s oratorio on Good Friday for more than a century. This year marks the 102nd performance of the work at the church. The service will feature soloists Sean Fallen and Nathaniel Sullivan with organist Alistair Reid and a full chamber orchestra.

Stainer’s THE CRUCIFIXION tells the story of Jesus’ sacrifice through a combination of solos, choral movements, and congregational hymns. One of the most recognized sections of the work is the unaccompanied chorus “God So Loved the World.”

Admission is free and open to the public. Additional information is available on the church’s website.

Meet the Soloists

Sean Fallen, Tenor

Sean Fallen performs regularly as an opera and oratorio soloist in New York City and internationally. His recent roles include Alfredo in La Traviata, Danilo in The Merry Widow, Cassio in Othello, Nemorino in The Elixir of Love, Ariel in the world premiere of The Rape of the Lock, Goatherd in the world premiere of My Undying Love, and Almaviva in The Barber of Seville. He has appeared as a featured tenor soloist at Carnegie Hall in works including Boulanger’s Psalm 130, Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Magnificat, Haydn’s Paukenmesse, and Kurt Weill’s The Road to Promise. Other operatic roles include Ferrando in Così fan tutte, Ramiro in La Cenerentola, Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni, Lippo in Street Scene, and Pong in Turandot.

Nathaniel Sullivan, Baritone

Nathaniel Sullivan has been described by Opera News as an “alert and highly musical baritone.” His upcoming engagements include Jochanaan in Salome with West Bay Opera, The Mark in the world premiere of Constance: A Confession with Experiments in Opera, and appearances in Bach’s Mass in B Minor with Abendmusik. Recent highlights include Jochanaan in Heartbeat Opera’s production of Salome, The King in the North American premiere of George Benjamin’s Lessons in Love and Violence at Tanglewood, and Jesus in the St. John Passion with Abendmusik. Sullivan was one of seven winners of the 2023 Astral Artists National Competition and has received awards in several vocal competitions including the Washington International Competition and the Lyndon Woodside Oratorio Solo Competition.

About Worship & Arts

Brick Church’s Worship & Arts series presents concerts and special worship services featuring the church’s Chancel Choir, organ recitals on the Casavant organ, and guest artists from across New York City’s performing arts community. Now in its second season, the series includes concerts and events throughout the year.

About The Brick Presbyterian Church

Brick Presbyterian Church is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) that has served the New York community since 1767. The church moved to its current location at Park Avenue and 91st Street in 1940 after earlier homes on Beekman Street and Fifth Avenue. In addition to its worship services, the church operates preschool programs and community outreach initiatives serving the Upper East Side and surrounding neighborhoods.