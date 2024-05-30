Brian d'Arcy James and Patrick Wilson to Star in MILLERS IN MARRIAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Republic Pictures has acquired the rights to Millers in Marriage, a film helmed by Saving Private Ryan star Edward Burns.

The ensemble of the film includes Broadway alums Brian d'Arcy James and Patrick Wilson, alongside Julianna Margulies, Gretchen Mol, Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, Benjamin Bratt, and Campbell Scott.

Millers in Marriage follows the characters' romantic and sometimes complicated relationships, centering on Eve Miller (played by Mol), the former lead singer-songwriter of an indie band.

In the movie, James will play Dennis, a caretaker for high-end homes who is interested in Margulies' character Maggie, and Wilson will play the successful music manager and struggling alcoholic Scott.

Brian D'Arcy James is a five-time Tony-nominated actor (Into the Woods, Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Sweet Smell of Success, and Days of Wine and Roses) He also originated the role of King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Off-Broadway and reprised the role on Broadway in the summer of 2017.

Patrick Wilson is a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor of the stage and screen and has tackled lead roles in major Broadway musicals, as well as starring in big-budget blockbusters. On Broadway, his credits include All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park, and his Tony-nominated performances in Oklahoma! and The Full Monty.

Photo credits: Bruce Glikas and Jessica Fallon Gordon