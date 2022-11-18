Brian Cox Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SCORE at Theatre Royal Bath Directed by Trevor Nunn

Theatre Royal Bath Productions presents the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox as Johann Sebastian Bach, and directed by Trevor Nunn.

This new play by Oliver Cotton will open at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 12 - 28 October 2023.

Spring 1747. Potsdam, Prussia.

Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader.

The two men could hardly be more different. As the Age of Enlightenment dawns, they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court.

The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

Brian Cox's glittering career has spanned more than sixty years, garnering numerous awards and nominations, working with the most esteemed theatre companies and renowned Hollywood and TV directors. Twice Olivier Award winner for Best Actor, his portrayal in the HBO hit series Succession has won him a Golden Globe award and Emmy nominations. Other notable film credits include Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight and The Bourne Identity. In 2007, the UK Film Council named him in the top ten powerful British film stars in Hollywood.

Former artistic director of The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, Trevor Nunn's multi-award-winning repertoire ranges from Les Misérables to The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.

Further cast and creative team will be announced in due course.