Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split

Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split

The band's final tour will kick off on February 20 in Vienna before concluding in Manchester on March 10.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Broadway alum Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up after 19 years.

In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.

"I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

The band's final tour will kick off on February 20 in Vienna before concluding in Manchester on March 10.

In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for the song he wrote called "Simple Sponge" for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. "Middle of a Breakup" and "Viva Las Vengeance" marks the first new music from the band since they released their #1 RIAA certified platinum-selling album "Pray For The Wicked."

The album was highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! The hit song was nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Pop Rock Song at the AMAs.

The album also featured platinum smashes "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)". In 2016, PATD released their critically acclaimed fifth album, "Death Of A Bachelor" which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.

The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. "DOAB" has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles "Hallelujah," "LA Devotee," Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time," and platinum singles "Death Of A Bachelor," "Emperor's New Clothes," and "Victorious."

The band's song "House of Memories" off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more.

Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.



Related Stories
Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single Beautiful Ghost Photo
Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'
San Diego-based darkwave rock artist Rain Carnation is back with his latest track 'Beautiful Ghost,' set for release on January 26th.
Rock Band Kansas To Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Fort Myers, January 2024 Photo
Rock Band Kansas To Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Fort Myers, January 2024
America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single ‘Jane’ on CORDEN Photo
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single ‘Jane’ on CORDEN
Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Conner Smith Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Photo
Conner Smith Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour
College students, buckle up as 22-year-old rising Country star Conner Smith is hitting the road to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in the Midwest & Southeast this Spring. Smith’s If I Went to College tour featuring special guests Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson will make its first pitstop in Rosemont, IL on February 9th.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share