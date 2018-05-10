Breaking: West End Cast Will Reunite for THE FERRYMAN on Broadway; Paddy Considine, Laura Donnelly & More Set to Star

Producers Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions have just announced initial casting for the Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, which will feature most of the play's acclaimed London cast members on the Broadway stage.

The Ferryman's cast will feature Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, and Genevieve O'Reillyas Mary Carney. The cast will also include Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers, and Niall Wright, with further casting to be announced.

The Broadway production will begin previews Tuesday, October 2 ahead of a Sunday, October 21 opening night at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street, New York). Tickets are now on sale at www.telecharge.com.

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferryman opened at The Royal Court in May 2017 to huge critical acclaim and was the fastest-selling play in the theater's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and will end its thrice-extended, year-long run on May 19.

In London, The Ferryman received an extraordinary 24 five-star reviews. Last month the production won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman has also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The production is designed by Rob Howell, with lighting by Peter Mumford, and sound and original music by Nick Powell. UK Casting is by Amy Ball CDG and US Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. Other members of the Broadway creative team will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions & Neal Street Productions with Ronald Frankel, Roy Furman, Gavin Kalin Productions, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, 1001 Nights, William Damaschke, The Shubert Organization, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner, and Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

