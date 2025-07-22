Breaking The Audio Fiction Form to Continue With An Evening With The Signal Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breaking the Audio Fiction Form continues at NYC's Salmagundi Club on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 at 6:30PM for a wide-ranging conversation with Signal Awards General Manager Jemma Rose Brown.

Jemma is General Manager of The Signal Awards & Co-Creator of On Air Fest. Previously, she was the Director of creative agency work x work and a Producer at The Moth. Her projects have been covered widely in Vanity Fair, Wired, Forbes, Rolling Stone & more. Jemma sits on the Advisory Committee of UnionDocs Center for Documentary Art.

The Signal Awards recognize the podcasts that define culture. The competition is overseen by The Signal Awards Judging Academy, an invitation-only body made up of the architects, instigators and trailblazers of the medium. Our mission is to uplift the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today. Signal's Extended Entry Deadline to submit work for consideration in the 2025 competition is Friday, August 1st. Enter at signalaward.com

This lively discussion will be moderated by Jocelyn Kuritsky and James Scully as part of their ongoing series, Breaking the Audio Fiction Form. Together, they'll talk about what's new in the upcoming 2025 Signal Awards, the growing importance of community, how Jemma's helping to build infrastructure in podcasting, the need for live events, and more!

As always, there is dinner downstairs after the program. Dinner guests need a reservation. There is also a bar room where guests can order drinks and bar food without a reservation.