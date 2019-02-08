Breaking: [TITLE OF SHOW] Cast Will Reunite for Actors Fund Concert This March

The Actors Fund announced today that the beloved fan favorite and critically acclaimed musical [title of show] will once again be heard on Broadway in a reunion concert on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm at The Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th Street, NYC). This one-night only reunion will star original cast members Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen along with musical director Larry Pressgrove. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

[title of show] has a book by Tony-nominee Hunter Bell with music & lyrics by Jeff Bowen. The original production opened on July 17, 2008 at the Lyceum Theatre and was directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse. It was originally produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Roy Miller, Laura Camien, Kris Stewart and Vineyard Theatre.

Members of The Actors Fund will get early access to purchase tickets on a date to be announced. Tickets will range from $75-$150 for regular seats and $250-$500 for premium seating. Membership to The Actors Fund starts at $25. To become a member, visit actorsfund.org/titleofshowmembership or call 212.221.7300 x271. Tickets will go on sale to the public at a later date at actorsfund.org/performances-and-events.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

