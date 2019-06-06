2019 AWARDS SEASON
Jun. 6, 2019  
Breaking: THE CHER SHOW, THE PROM, HADESTOWN, and More to Perform at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have announced the line-up of performances that will be performed live at the 2019 Tony Awards, on stage from Radio City Music Hall, Sunday, June 9th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay), on CBS. Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden are presented by Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The evening will feature performances by the casts of: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; The Cher Show; Choir Boy; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Prom and Tootsie. The evening will also feature a special performance by Tony Award winning-actress Cynthia Erivo.

previously announced, the evening will feature appearances by: Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O'Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans. Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

