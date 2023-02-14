Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Breaking Sound NYC to Present Raindear This Month at Pianos

Raindear is the musical moniker of visually striking Swedish artist and producer Rebecca Bergcrantz.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Breaking Sound at Pianos will present Raindear Kate Brunotts Nolan Trotter + Mark Dylan on February 21.

Breaking Sound showcases the hottest emerging artists in premium locations around the city.

About Raindear:

Raindear is the musical moniker of visually striking Swedish artist and producer Rebecca Bergcrantz, who grew up immersed in music, inspired by her parents, both reputable musicians from the jazz and classical world. Over the years her name has flourished on the local and international scene, where high expectations and strong words have been recurring. Raindear has stunned and enthralled fans as well as some of the biggest music media in the US, UK, and Sweden with her distinctive dark synthpop with influences from Eastern soundscapes. The acclaimed album Skies to My Name (2019) includes the singles "Diamonds in My Chest" and "Sky" both of which found their way onto Spotify's "NMF" playlists in the US, Germany, Japan, and Finland, as well as hitting #27 on the "Top 50 Viral" in the US. Raindear has received worldwide praise from Billboard, The FADER, Clash, Amazing Radio (US/UK), and many more.

Now she is back with her highly anticipated LP, Majestically Mad which lands in March 2023- an album that knocks the listener to the ground as powerfully as the title initiates. The bombastic collection of songs will feature her 2022 singles, "Howl" and "Rush," as well as "All The Miles" which was co-written by Grammy Nominated Keyboardist, Håkan Wirenstrand (Little Dragon).

Ticket info:

21+. Please bring ID.

$15 Advance Ticket

$20 Day of Show

DOORS OPEN 7:30 PM

No refunds.

Sponsored By: Spirit Airlines: Music for Miles - Helping emerging music talent travel and tour empowering them to spread their creativity across the globe.


