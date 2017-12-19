Breaking: SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Will Hustle to Broadway This Spring

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

The rumors are true! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will arrive on Broadway this spring.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

SUMMER will open at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28, 2018. Tickets will go on sale January 8, 2018 through Ticketmaster.com

SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

Additional production details will be announced shortly.



A developmental production of the new musical ends a twice-extended engagement at the La Jolla Playhouse on December 24, 2017.

