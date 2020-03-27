Breaking: SMASH Star Katharine McPhee Is 'Probably' Team Ivy

In a shocking turn of events, SMASH star Katharine McPhee has revealed her status as a tentative member of Team Ivy.

if you want my HONEST opinion- love you Karen, but Ivy probably should've been Marilyn. #SmashLives - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 28, 2020

The star made the controversial comment while live-tweeting her re-watch of the series, proving that there simply are no rules anymore.

Fan response to the tweet was swift and decisive, with many bewildered GIFs deployed in place of actual words because there are none. Pearls all over the globe were clutched into dust.

McPhee's co-star, Megan Hilty, who portrayed Ivy on the series has yet to respond. BroadwayWorld will continue following the story as it unfolds.

Katharine McPhee starred as Karen Cartwright for two seasons on the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, executive produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Katharine made her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway in 2018.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on AMERICAN IDOL - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards, Fall In Love Too Easily, was released by BMG in 2017. She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You