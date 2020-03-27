Breaking: SMASH Star Katharine McPhee Is 'Probably' Team Ivy
In a shocking turn of events, SMASH star Katharine McPhee has revealed her status as a tentative member of Team Ivy.
if you want my HONEST opinion- love you Karen, but Ivy probably should've been Marilyn. #SmashLives- Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 28, 2020
The star made the controversial comment while live-tweeting her re-watch of the series, proving that there simply are no rules anymore.
Fan response to the tweet was swift and decisive, with many bewildered GIFs deployed in place of actual words because there are none. Pearls all over the globe were clutched into dust.
McPhee's co-star, Megan Hilty, who portrayed Ivy on the series has yet to respond. BroadwayWorld will continue following the story as it unfolds.
Katharine McPhee starred as Karen Cartwright for two seasons on the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, executive produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Katharine made her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway in 2018.
Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on AMERICAN IDOL - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards, Fall In Love Too Easily, was released by BMG in 2017. She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)