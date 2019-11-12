Breaking: Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell & More Join David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood in A SOLDIER'S PLAY on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for the first Broadway production of Charles Fuller's award-winning drama A Soldier's Play, directed by Kenny Leon.

Joining the previously announced David Alan Grier as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood as "Captain Richard Davenport" are Nnamdi Asomugha as "Private First Class Melvin Peterson," Jerry O'Connell as "Captain Charles Taylor," McKinley Belcher III as "Private Louis Henson," Rob Demery as "Corporal Bernard Cobb," Jared Grimes as "Private Tony Smalls," Billy Eugene Jones as "Private James Wilkie," Nate Mann as "Lieutenant Byrd," Warner Miller as "Corporal Ellis," J. Alphonse Nicholson as "Private C. J. Memphis" and Lee Aaron Rosen as "Captain Wilcox."

A Soldier's Play will begin preview performances on December 27, 2019, and open officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair- raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" of mystery, (Ben Brantley, The New York Times). Charles Fuller's controversial masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, starring three-time Tony® nominee David Alan Grier and Golden Globe® nominee Blair Underwood and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

A Soldier's Play premiered Off-Broadway in 1981 at the Negro Ensemble Company starring Adolph Caesar,

Denzel Washington, Larry B. Riley, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Friedman and Charles Brown. The production won the NY Drama Critics' Circle & Obie Awards for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize. The 1984 film version A Soldier's Story - adapted by Fuller for the screen - earned Academy Award & Golden Globe nominations for Best Film & Best Screenplay. David Alan Grier has a long history with A Soldier's Play, having joined the NEC production in the early '80s and then playing "Corporal Cobb" in the film adaptation.

The design team will include Derek McLane (Sets), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You