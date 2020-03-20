Breaking: Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Cancels Broadway Run

BroadwayWorld has just learned that The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen will not resume performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre following the suspension of Broadway on March 12, 2020. The Olivier Award-winning Best Play began performances on Saturday, February 28, 2020, played 13 previews and was scheduled to officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Watch an exclusive new video of the production below.

"Because of the current health crisis which has created circumstances beyond our control, it is with deep regret that we are not able to resume performances of Hangmen," said producers. "With no definite end in sight of the government's closure and Broadway's suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production. Given our show's budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. Therefore, in the interests of all involved, we regretfully have no choice but to close the show. We are all extremely disappointed that we cannot give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, cast and team the celebrated opening they all deserve."

Olivier Award-nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen featured Mark Addy (Harry), Tracie Bennett (Alice), Ewen Bremner (Syd), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Pierrepoint), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Ryan Pope (Charlie) and Dan Stevens (Mooney), joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Your purchase will be automatically refunded if you bought tickets with a credit card from Telecharge, TKTS, TDF or at the Golden Theatre box office. For cash purchases at TKTS or the Box Office, please mail tickets along with the ticket buyer's name and address to the below address. For purchases not made through Telecharge, TKTS, TDF or the Golden Theatre Box Office, please return to your point of sale to discuss options.

Telecharge

P.O. Box 998

Times Square Station

New York, NY 10108-0998 Attn: Customer Service





