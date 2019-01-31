Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Solea Pfeiffer, Jordan Donica, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Will Lead CAMELOT Benefit Concert
On Monday, March 4 at 6:30pm the medieval court of King Arthur and The Knights of the Round Table will come to life on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater when Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as King Arthur in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a one-night-only concert event to benefit Lincoln Center Theater. He will be joined by Solea Pfeiffer as Guenevere, Jordan Donica as Sir Lancelot, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn, Ruthie Ann Miles as Nimue, Ethan Slater as Mordred, Julie White as Morgan Le Fey, and Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and Bonnie Milligan as three of The Knights of the Round Table. Andy & Betsy Kenny Lack, Brooke & Daniel Neidich, and Caryn Zucker are the Benefit Co-Chairs. Proceeds from the evening will support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs.
CAMELOT, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story full of romance and intrigue. This glorious and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as a beloved score which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do The Simple Folk Do?," and the title song "Camelot." Ted Sperling will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing the original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Benefit tickets (starting at $2,500) and tables, which include a post-performance dinner with the cast, can be purchased by contacting Karin Schall at schall@lct.org or Dana Jones at jones@lct.org.
A limited number of seats to the performance only, priced at $95 and $195, will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, February 19 at 10am at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on telecharge.com and at lct.org. In addition, a limited number of $30 seats will be available via an on-line ticket lottery. Entries will be accepted at lct.org beginning Tuesday, February 19 at 10am.
Alan Jay Lerner (Book and Lyrics) wrote the following plays with Frederick Loewe: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: The Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.
Frederick Loewe (Music) wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.
Bartlett Sher (Director). LCT: Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, Oslo (Tony Award for Best Play, Obie; also National Theatre, London), The King and I (also London), Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza (Tony nominations); South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics awards; also London, Australia); Blood and Gifts; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof (Drama Desk), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Artistic director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009). Previously company director for the Guthrie Theater and associate artistic director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera), Otello, Il Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). Currently serves on the board of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. Upcoming work includes the film of Oslo, written by JT Rogers, produced by Marc Platt and Rigoletto at the Staatsoper in Berlin.
Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) is celebrating its 34th year and is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters, with productions at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters, and other theaters on and off Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world, TV and film projects, and original cast recordings. In addition to Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, LCT is currently producing Nantucket Sleigh Ride, by John Guare, directed by Jerry Zaks, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; the LCT3 production of Marys Seacole, a new play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, at the Claire Tow Theater; and is co-producing the Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, also directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Shubert Theatre.