Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading

Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan, Dirty Dancing), recently held a cross continental virtual developmental reading starring Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Harry Houdini and Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) as Bess Houdini.

Previously announced as THE IMPOSSIBLE MAN, the upcoming new musical is now titled HOUDINI. The book writer, composer and complete design team will be announced shortly.

Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and Foresight Theatrical will be the General Manager.

Director Federico Bellone said, "This reading has been an astonishing dream, especially for the period we're living in right now. The creative collaboration gave us a definitive idea about how to bring this show to life on stage, presenting to our audience both the spectacular of Houdini's Magic and the strong emotional arc of the characters."

HOUDINI is set during the last show of the great magician's life in the autumn of 1926 and through a series of flashbacks, we experience his life, loves and rise to fame.

For more information visit www.houdinibroadwaymusical.com.