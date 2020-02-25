Breaking: Greg Kinnear Will Make Broadway Debut as TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Next Atticus Finch
Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller announced today that Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in the iconic role of 'Atticus Finch' in the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, beginning Tuesday, April 21. Two-time Golden Globe® winner Ed Harris' final performance will be on Sunday, April 19.
Tomorrow, Mr. Harris and cast will give a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This is the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater.
Greg Kinnear went from small screen to big with his acclaimed performance in the Sydney Pollack remake of Sabrina, opposite Harrison Ford, and followed that dazzling turn with his Academy Award-nominated role in the James L. Brooks comedy, As Good as It Gets. He burnished his star in such films as You've Got Mail, Mystery Men, Nurse Betty, Loser, The Gift, Someone Like You, Little Miss Sunshine, Baby Mama, and The Last Song. Mr. Kinnear can next be seen starring with Isabelle Hubbert and Marisa Tomei in Ira Sachs' Frankie.
To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history. The production has now amassed a total gross of more than $125,000,000, and continues to play to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance.
As previously announced, To Kill A Mockingbird will launch its coast-to-coast National Tour on August 25th at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; and will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on May 21st, starring BAFTA Award winner Rhys Ifans as Atticus Finch.
Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Harris. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
