Breaking: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Will Arrive on Broadway Next Summer!

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Producers Hunter Arnold, Carl Daikeler, Ken Davenport, Richard Hopper, Roy Putrino and Richard Roth have announced that Gettin' The Band Back Together will open on Broadway next year at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on August 13, 2018 with previews starting July 19, 2018.

Directed by John Rando (Tony Award Best Director, Urinetown), Gettin' The Band Back Together has music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg.

The design for the musical includes sets by Derek McLane (Tony Awards for Anything Goes and 33 Variations) and lighting by Ken Billington (Tony Award Chicago).

Casting will be announced in the coming months.

Single tickets will go on sale this fall. Group tickets are available now at www.YourBroadwayGenius.com or by calling 855-329-2932.

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his Mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis (with a 20-year-old grudge and a tangerine spray tan) threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands.

So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn't good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can't get a date, and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Related Articles