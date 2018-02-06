Breaking: FALSETTOS Will Launch National Tour in 2019!

A North American Tour is announced today for the Lincoln Center Theater Broadway Production of FALSETTOS, William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. This production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival when it returned to Broadway in Fall 2016, and this production will tour North America in the coming season.

The tour will launch in Winter 2019 and will play full-week and multi-week engagements in the 2018-19 touring season, including San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theater, March 19-April 14, 2019); Los Angeles, CA (Ahmanson Theater, April 16-May 19, 2019); St. Paul, MN; Dallas, TX and Charlotte, NC, with additional cities to be announced in the coming weeks. National Tour casting will be announced later.

The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of FALSETTOS is directed once again by James Lapine. The production has choreography bySpencer Liff (Emmy Award nominee for FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), sets by David Rockwell (Hairspray, The Normal Heart, She Loves Me), costumes by Jennifer Caprio (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), lighting by Jeff Croiter (Bandstand, Something Rotten!), sound byDan Moses Schreier (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Gypsy with Patti LuPone), casting by Tara Rubin Casting, and features Michael Starobin's (Assassins, Next to Normal) original orchestrations.

The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of FALSETTOS is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters and NETworks Presentations.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

This production of FALSETTOS marks a happy reunion for composer/lyricist William Finn and playwright/director James Lapine. In 1981, Finn and Lapine's new one-act musical March of the Falsettos premiered at Playwrights Horizons' second floor 75-seat space. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, son Jason, and their psychiatrist Mendel, March of the Falsettos was a critical success, described by The New York Times as "a musical find." It eventually moved to Playwrights Horizons' larger downstairs theater for an extended engagement before enjoying a long run Off-Broadway at what was then known as the Westside Arts Theatre.

Fast forward to 1990, when a second new musical by Finn and Lapine, Falsettoland, opened at Playwrights Horizons. A continuation of the story of Marvin and his extended family in the early days of the AIDS crisis, Falsettoland repeated the success of its predecessor with rave reviews and a move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In 1992, the two one-act musicals were combined into one and opened on Broadway as FALSETTOS. FALSETTOS ran for over a year at the John Golden Theatre and won Tony Awards for Finn's score and Finn and Lapine's book.

William Finn and James Lapine's musical A New Brain (with music and lyrics by Finn and book by Finn and Lapine) played at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in 1998 and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Additionally, Lapine and Finn have collaborated on the musicals Muscle and Little Miss Sunshine. Lapine also directed Finn's musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway, for which they received Tony nominations for both direction and original score.

William Finn's Elegies: A Song Cycle premiered at Lincoln Center Theater in 2003. He wrote and composed In Trousers (L.A. Drama Critics Award); America Kicks Up Its Heels (Playwrights Horizons); and Make Me A Song (New York Stages); as well as Romance in Hard Times, Love's Fire: Fresh Numbers by Seven American Playwrights, and scores for Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale and As You Like It, all for The Public Theater. He graduated from Williams College, where he was awarded the Hutchinson Fellowship in Musical Composition.

James Lapine wrote and directed the Tony Award-nominated play Act One from the autobiography by Moss Hart and directed his play Twelve Dreams. In addition to directing the recent HBO documentary Six by Sondheim, Lapine collaborated with Stephen Sondheim as author and director on the musicals Sunday in the Park with George (Pulitzer Prize), Into the Woods, Passion (Tony Award), and the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim. On Broadway, he directed the 2013 revival of the musical Annie, Golden Child, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Amour. His other plays include Luck, Pluck and Virtue, The Moment When, Fran's Bed, and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing.

Related Articles