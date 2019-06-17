Breaking: Debra Messing to Star in Roundabout's BIRTHDAY CANDLES on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced the New York premiere of Birthday Candles, marking the Broadway debut of playwright Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch.

Ms. Messing was last seen on Broadway in John Patrick Shanley's play Outside Mullingar opposite Brian F. O'Byrne.

Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Thursday, April 2 and open officially on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life? A writer of "freewheeling ambition" (Charles Isherwood, The New York Times), Noah Haidle makes his Broadway debut with a poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.

Roundabout is thrilled to present a new Noah Haidle play following their collaboration on his black comedy Mr. Marmalade (2005) starring Mamie Gummer and Michael C. Hall.

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced soon.

