Bre Jackson, Gizel Jimenez, Abby Mueller, Blake Stadnik, Alysha Umphress, And More To Celebrate Maestra Music, March 27

Maestra Music, the Obie Award winning not-for-profit organization founded by Georgia Stitt and supporting the women and nonbinary musicians in the musical theater industry, announces Amplify 2023, its third annual concert and community event on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8 pm.

Gathering a global audience, Amplify 2023 will take place both in-person at Chelsea Music Hall (407 W. 15th Street), and through a digital experience with All Together Now to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs providing support, visibility, and community for the women and nonbinary music makers in the theater industry. Tickets for both the in-person event and virtual show are on sale now at maestramusic.org/amplify-2023.

Featuring stories, conversations, and musical performances from an impressive array of Broadway stars, composers, music directors, and more, Amplify 2023 is written, directed, and hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!). The evening will include performances from Baldwin, Ellie Biron (Sacramento Music Circus' The Secret Garden), Emily Borromeo (The Prom), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), Tyler Hardwick (Once on This Island), Bre Jackson (Six), Gizel Jimenez (Tick, Tick...Boom), Andy Kelso (Kinky Boots), Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), Abby Mueller (Six), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), Zoe Sarnak (Larson Award winner), Blake Stadnik ("This Is Us"), Katie Thompson (Renascence), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town) singing songs from trailblazing composers including Nancy Ford and Gretchen Cryer, Cyndi Lauper, Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray and Allee Willis, Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, Julia Riew, Zoe Sarnak, and many more!

"For the past two years, Amplify has inspired, educated, and entertained audiences both in person and online. Maestra's exploding membership, plentiful resources, and vibrant support make the world a better place for music. This year, we are excited to connect once again and celebrate our extraordinary community of writers and musicians with the help of some special guests," says Amplify 2023's writer, director, and host, Kate Baldwin. Founder Georgia Stitt adds, "We spend so much time at Maestra talking about music and musicians, but Amplify is my favorite celebration of the year because we let the music do the talking for us! I am so grateful for this fantastic team and can't wait to share this night with our community of Maestra supporters and allies."

Music director Julianne B. Merrill leads a band made up entirely of Maestra members: Merrill (piano), Yuka Tadano (bass), Elena Bonomo (drums), Meghan Doyle (guitar), Tomoko Akaboshi (violin), and Sasha Ono (cello).

In-person tickets to Amplify 2023 begin at $25; registration for the virtual event is free. For more information and to register or purchase tickets, click here.

Amplify 2023 is executive produced by Laura Ivey, Rachel Bauder, and Greg Kamp. The broadcast is directed by Jessica Ryan. The concert is presented in partnership with All Together Now, the premiere live digital studio focused solely on experiences for digital audiences.