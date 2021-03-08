Brandy Joins the Cast of ABC Music Drama Pilot QUEENS

Variety has reported that Brandy Norwood has joined the cast of the ABC drama pilot "Queens." Previously announced cast members include Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Pepi Sonuga. Brandy will also provide original music for the show.

The pilot is about four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the 90s group Nasty Bitches. Brandy will play Naomi, better known as Xplicit Lyrics.

"Queens" is written and executive produced by Zahir McGhee with Sabrina Wind also serving as an executive producer. Tim Story will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Brandy has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She has starred in the UPN sitcom "Moesha" for six seasons and the Walt Disney Television version of "Cinderella." Other credits include "Star," "The Game," and the first season of "America's Got Talent."

