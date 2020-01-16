Brandon Victor Dixon, Ali Stroker, Joe Iconis, Betty Buckley, and More Are Coming to Lincoln Center This February

This February, Lincoln Center will present a plethora of music, dance, theater, and panel events across the campus and beyond. David Rubenstein Atrium continues to offer free programming, consisting of diverse live performances, and panel conversations. The 2019-20 season of LC Kids (October 5-June 7, 2020) is in full swing with free and ticketed events developed for toddlers, children, and teenagers stepping into young adulthood. The ongoing Great Performers series (October 29-May 16, 2020) brings an array of beloved musicians and up-and-coming artists to the Lincoln Center stage. American Songbook (January 22- February 29) concludes its latest season with artists performing Broadway, folk, classical, and more.

Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 2 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 9 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

LC Kids

SUDS

All are welcome at this immersive, multisensory theatrical experience that takes the seemingly mundane task of going to the laundromat and transforms it into an exhilarating adventure filled with water, soap, and bubbles. Adventure Guides are paired with audience members to tailor the production to their unique needs and interests. SUDS is specially created for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Recommended for ages 5-8. Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Saturday, February 1 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Joe Iconis With special guests Betty Buckley and Annie Golden

A musical-theater writer with "a knack for story and a taste for strange" (New York Times), Joe Iconis enjoyed an industry breakthrough when his song for NBC's Smash-"Broadway, Here I Come!"-was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. His musicals Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams at Greenwich House Theater), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits, ReWrite, and Be More Chill -the pharmaceutically enhanced teen satire that took Broadway by storm- have distinguished the prodigiously talented Iconis as a household name. A viral sensation Be More Chill earned Iconis a Tony nomination, along with a platform to share his rock- and pop-infused songs with a whole new legion of fans. The self-proclaimed rabble rouser now brings his trademark mash-up of show-tune cabaret and rock 'n' roll jam session to American Songbook for an incendiary set of classic tunes and new numbers. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $40 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Sunday, February 2 at 11:00 am

Great Performers Sunday Morning Coffee Concerts István Várdai

The young Hungarian cellist István Várdai, who made his American recital debut in 2014 performing Bach's Cello Suites Nos. 1, 5, and 6, returns to New York for more unaccompanied fare: this time, Bach's Suite No. 3, paired with the solo cello sonata of one of his countrymen. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street. TICKETS start at $25 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Malcoln Martineau, piano

"America's favorite mezzo" Susan Graham (Gramophone) returns to the stage where she made her New York recital debut, bringing her lustrous voice and exquisite tones to Schumann's beloved song cycle Frauenliebe und -leben, in dialogue with works by Fauré, Mahler, Strauss, and others, accompanied by pianist Malcolm Martineau. Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway. TICKETS start at $45 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

*FREE Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360° Telegraph Quartet

The Telegraph Quartet is known for its "soulfulness, tonal beauty and intelligent attention to detail" (San Francisco Chronicle). For this free, hour-long program, the ensemble highlights the dashing "Lobkowitz" F- 3 major Quartet by Haydn, the final quartet written by this master of the form. Britten's atmospheric String Quartet No. 2 pays tribute to another great English composer, Henry Purcell. Presented in collaboration with Great Performers David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Wednesday, February 12 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook iLe

Singer-songwriter Ileana Cabra Joglar, better known as iLe, rose to fame as part of the musically omnivorous Puerto Rican hip-hop group Calle 13, winning three Grammy Awards and 24 Latin Grammys-the most earned by a single act to date. In 2016, the artist reemerged as iLe with the release of her solo debut album, iLevitable, a bravura survey of traditional Latin forms. The album earned her a Grammy and prompted NPR to deem her "a first-class interpreter of the classic sounds that flow through Latin America." In 2019, she shed her skin once again with the intimate sophomore album Almadura, featuring legendary pianist Eddie Palmieri. Simultaneously an ode to Puerto Rico and a call for political action, it reveals an artist upending old assumptions and unafraid to share a wealth of emotion. iLe collaborated with Residente and Bad Bunny on the protest song "Afilando Los Cuchillos" ("Sharpening the Knives") this past July, which garnered 2.5 million views on YouTube within a day of its release. Fresh off this incendiary success, iLe celebrates her American Songbook debut with a varied tapestry of songs that expose the poetry and strength of this multilingual, multitalented star. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

*FREE Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360° Endea Owens: Feel Good Music

Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist of 2019 and Detroit native Endea Owens is a vibrant, internationally renowned bassist who you can catch on the Late Night with Stephen Colbert show. A Juilliard graduate, Owens has been mentored by the likes of Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker, and Ron Carter. She has toured and performed with Jennifer Holliday, Rhonda and Diana Ross, Jazzmeia Horn, and Lea DeLaria from the Netflix hit series Orange is The New Black. Mixing standards with her own original compositions, Owens plays hot, swinging jazz for multiple generations. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Thursday, February 13 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Roomful of Teeth

A leading incubator for cutting-edge a cappella music, Roomful of Teeth has sought inspiration from both experimental and world traditions, including Tuvan throat singing, yodeling, Korean p'ansori, and Sardinian cantu a tenore. The ensemble's first record won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble 4 Performance in 2013. That same year, one of the group's singers, alto Caroline Shaw, won the Pulitzer Prize for music for Partita for 8 Voices-a work that put Roomful of Teeth on the map and catapulted Shaw to international prominence. In the years since, the ensemble has performed at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Disney Concert Hall alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Hailed as "fiercely beautiful" (NPR) and "pure joy" (Boston Globe), Roomful of Teeth creates music that is at once primeval and sophisticated, ancient and modern, abstract but dramatic waves of pitch-perfect vocalism. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Friday, February 14 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Brandon Victor Dixon

For more than a decade, the soulful and sensitive Brandon Victor Dixon has charmed audiences onstage and on screen with his "powerful and charismatic" (New York Times) performances in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Motown The Musical, The Scottsboro Boys, and NBC's Emmy Award-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Most recently, he co-starred in Fox's Rent: Live. In 2016, he took over the role of Aaron Burr in a little-known show called Hamilton for nearly a year before joining the cast of the hit TV series Power. He has also produced several new pieces, including a tribute to James Brown, and has performed in concerts alongside heavyweight talents Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Wynton Marsalis, Chita Rivera, Liza Minnelli, and Kelli O'Hara, among others. On Valentine's Day, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-nominee promises to bring down the house in this evening of essential, powerful stagecraft. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $40 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Saturday, February 15 - Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

LC Kids Songs from Open Windows Dan + Claudia Zanes

Dan + Claudia Zanes have been at the forefront of the movement to explore and expand the definition of family music in the 21st century. Their new show features a mix of traditional and contemporary songs from near and far, enhanced by the Latin American percussive styles of Yuriana Sobrino, creating an inclusive concert both sophisticated and handmade for people of all ages. Songs from Open Windows performances are relaxed and adapted for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Recommended for ages 5-8. Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org

Saturday, February 15 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Our Lady J

After a career of making music in both the pop and classical worlds (Sia, American Ballet Theatre, Mark Morris Dance Group), Our Lady J-an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee and Peabody Award winner- returns to the New York stage. Her American Songbook performance will showcase her progression as a lyricist and composer since becoming a writer and producer in Hollywood (currently on Ryan Murphy's Pose on FX). Our Lady J will debut her catalogue of new music, which will feature original compositions 5 with her collaborator, Justin Tranter, one of the most successful songwriters in pop music today. Our Lady J holds the honor of being the first out trans woman to perform at Carnegie Hall, as well as the first out trans writer to be hired in a television writers' room. Tonight, she takes The Appel Room's glittering stage for a liberating celebration that fuses electro-pop with the uplifting, soul-shaking sound she's known-and loved- for. Don't be surprised if there's a little Dolly Parton in there. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

*FREE Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA! 63 John "Dandy" Rodriguez's "Dream Team" presents Descargas 2020 Johnny "Dandy"

Rodriguez is a salsa legend and world-renown bongocero. Having performed and served as musical director for Tito Puente's orchestra for 33 years, "Dandy," as he's universally known, is a veteran of Tito Rodriguez, Machito, Willie Rosario, Celia Cruz, Fania All-Stars, Ray Barretto and virtually the entire pantheon of salsa's pioneers. His New York City-based "Dream Team" is a tight-knit unit that performs the band's entire repertoire entirely by ear. Performing without the boundaries of written music, every rendition of the band's repertoire of salsa classics and descargas reaches dizzying new heights of danceable excitement. Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

LC Kids Mumu Fresh: An Acoustic Experience

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maimouna Youssef's lyrical prowess has taken her around the globe as a musician and social justice advocate. Known as Mumu Fresh, her performance blends gospel, jazz, soul, and hip-hop for an awe-inspiring musical experience. The showing at 11:00am is a relaxed performance adapted for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Recommended for ages 5-11. Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 pm

Great Performers Mahler on Film

Gustav Mahler: Anatomy of a Genius Mahler's portrait comes to life in this documentary through places and objects: his conductor's podium, the summer home where he composed, his glasses, baton, musical score, and manuscripts. The film attempts to recreate the soul of a man, rather than of an idol. Featuring commentary by biographer Henry-Louis de la Grange, baritone Thomas Hampson, and conductors Claudio Abbado, Leonard Bernstein, Pierre Boulez, and Daniel Harding. Directed by Andy Sommer (2011). Duration: 88 minutes. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street. 6 TICKETS start at $15 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Sunday, February 23 at 11:00 am

Great Performers Sunday Morning Coffee Concerts Russian Renaissance

The Russian folk quartet Russian Renaissance uses traditional instruments of their homeland-balalaika, domra/domra alto, button accordion, and balalaika contrabasso-to perform repertoire ranging from tango and folk to classical and jazz. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street. TICKETS start at $25 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 pm

Great Performers Symphonic Masters 1

Budapest Festival Orchestra

Founder and director Iván Fischer and his Budapest Festival Orchestra are known for their definitive performances and for employing elements of surprise that bring fresh perspective to well-known works. This allDvoÅ™ák collection includes a concerto performed by daring violinist Renaud Capuçon and a radiant symphony in a thrilling, folk-inspired program. David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Monday, February 24 at 8:00 pm

Great Performers Symphonic Masters 2 Budapest Festival Orchestra

In this all-Mahler program, Iván Fischer and his boldly original Budapest Festival Orchestra are joined by German contralto Gerhild Romberger in her New York debut, for the heart-rending Kindertotenlieder, poignant lamentations on the death of a child. The evening concludes with the arresting Symphony No. 5, an enduring monument to the composer's belief that "a symphony must be like the world; it must embrace everything." David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30 pm

Great Performers Mahler on Film Conducting Mahler

This beautifully shot documentary highlights Mahler interpretations by conductors Bernard Haitink, Riccardo Chailly, Riccardo Muti, Claudio Abbado, and Simon Rattle, as revealed through interviews, rehearsals, and performances. Featured are three orchestras that Mahler himself once conducted: The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic, and Vienna Philharmonic. Directed by Frank Scheffer (1996). 7 Duration: 72 minutes. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street. TICKETS start at $15 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Tuesday, February 25 at 8:45 pm

Great Performers Mahler on Film Symphony of a Thousand

In this concert film of Mahler's magnificent Symphony No. 8 in E-flat major ("Symphony of a Thousand"), Leonard Bernstein gathers the massed forces of the Vienna Philharmonic, three choirs, and eight starry vocal soloists for a musical experience of overwhelming grandeur, depicting redemption through the power of love. Featuring the Vienna Philharmonic; conductor Leonard Bernstein; Vienna State Opera Chorus; Vienna Singverein Choir; Vienna Boys' Choir; sopranos Edda Moser, Judith Blegen, Gerti Zeumer; contraltos Ingrid Mayr, Agnes Baltsa; tenor Kenneth Riegel; baritone Hermann Prey; bass José van Dam. Directed by Humphrey Burton (1975). Duration: 80 minutes. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street. TICKETS start at $15 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

Wednesday, February 26 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook An Evening with Natalie Merchant

After rising to fame at the helm of the popular folk-rock band 10,000 Maniacs, Natalie Merchant enjoyed even greater success as a solo artist. She has released seven studio albums, an enduring collection that charts the politically alert, poetic songwriter's evolving thoughts on female power, motherhood, and the future of our earth. Her literate, socially conscious songs established her among the most respected women in pop, and her solo debut-1995's Tigerlily-helped pave the way for a number of female performers. From her earliest days with 10,000 Maniacs (formed in college when she was only 18!), Merchant's indelible vocal style- smoky, lush, wistful, and wise-has won lifelong fans. For American Songbook, she will be appearing as an acoustic duo with her longtime guitarist Erik Della Penna. Merchant is at a point in her career where she wants, in her own words, "unique experiences...not settling for the predictable routing and venues." The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS for this event are sold-out. For more information regarding ticket availability please call 212.721.6500, or visit LincolnCenter.org/American-Songbook.

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers Concerto Köln

Concerto Köln perform the best of the Baroque on original period instruments, and for this all-concerto concert they shine a spotlight on four virtuoso violin soloists, all concertmasters of the orchestra. Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway. TICKETS start at $50 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

*FREE Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360° Imani Uzuri: Conjure Woman

Imani Uzuri, raised in rural North Carolina, is an award-winning vocalist, composer, librettist, and improviser called "a postmodernist Bessie Smith" by the Village Voice. She creates interdisciplinary works and performs at international venues and festivals. Her ritual performance Wild Cotton was recently cited as one "with subtlety and vision" by the New York Times. In 2018, Uzuri was a commissioned composer for Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Uzuri is a former Park Avenue Armory Artist-in-Residence and was a 2019 Jerome Foundation Composer-in-Residence at Camargo Foundation in Cassis, France. Uzuri and ensemble will share an intimate concert of compositions from her various works for voice, strings, flute, and piano, including music from her large music work Placeless, her cantata Conjure Woman, the world premiere of her Chamber Music America New Jazz Works commission, and selections from her forthcoming chamber opera Hush Arbor (The Opera), a mercurial musical meditation exploring themes of death, transcendence, rebirth, impermanence and "liminality" (standing at the threshold). David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Kalani Pe'a

The words and music of Hawai'i make their joyous American Songbook debut with a visit from singer-songwriter Kalani Pe'a, a two-time Grammy Award winner for Best Regional Roots album. The classically trained tenor with a charming and dynamic onstage presence has won praise for his dedication to Hawaiian language fluency, and a musical range that runs from traditional chant to Hawaiian classics, original songs to R&B. Pe'a's Grammy wins have led to sold-out concerts in Hawai'i, Japan, and the West Coast. Now American Songbook is proud to invite him to a rare East Coast appearance. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $55 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook

Friday, February 28 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Ali Stroker

An unstoppable star, Ali Stroker made history as the first Broadway actress to use a wheelchair when she re-conceived the role of Anna in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Her Broadway follow-up was even more groundbreaking: Stroker won instant acclaim and a devoted following for her stunning turn as Ado Annie in Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic Oklahoma! The high-spirited, vocally glorious performance earned her the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Whether the New Jersey native is wowing the judges of The Glee Project or captivating crowds at the Kennedy Center or Town Hall, Stroker is a force to be reckoned with. With her unbridled spirit and powerhouse pop soprano, she now makes her American Songbook and Appel Room debut in a dazzling evening of song. The American Songbook presentation of Ali Stroker is sponsored by Accenture The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $90 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Saturday, February 29 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton has come a long way since his days as a street performer in Boston, selling his self-produced cassette recording from an open guitar case. The Syracuse native launched his own label, Kitchen Table Records, and his diverse musical talents have carried him from the sidewalk to landmark venues such as Carnegie Hall. Best known for his untamed and unpredictable voice, Sexton seamlessly mixes folk, rhythm and blues, jazz, and rock in his tracks, intertwined with bluesy guitar and soulful grooves. Sexton has influenced a generation of contemporary artists-from John Mayer to Dave Matthews-but continues to keep his music fresh and relatable. His "blue-eyed soul" sound has also gone out to countless listeners worldwide through inclusion on soundtracks for Scrubs, Parenthood and HBO's Brotherhood. The Appel Room's intimate stage provides the perfect setting for this dynamic singer-songwriter whose honest lyrics and vocal prowess will have audiences hooked. The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $85 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

