Brandon Espinoza to Replace Mauricio Martínez in JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Brandon Espinoza will be joining the cast of JOY: A New True Musical as ‘Tony’ following the departure of the previously announced Mauricio Martínez.



“As my time with JOY comes to an end, I want to send the entire team my love and wish them all the success as they move forward telling this inspiring and uplifting true story,” said Martínez. “Making this decision was not easy for me, but for personal reasons I am unable to continue in this beautiful production. I am truly honored and grateful to have been a part of this journey, surrounded by such an incredibly talented group of artists. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Don’t miss this incredible show!”



JOY will make its off-Broadway debut at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, June 21 ahead of a Sunday, July 20 opening night.



Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Tony Award® nominee Betsy Wolfe will star as ‘Joy’ with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,’ Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,’ Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,’ Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine,’ Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,’ Charl Brown as ‘Dan,’ and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.’



They will be joined by ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, and Alan Wiggins. Swings for this production are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, Lael Van Keuren, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!



The powerful and uplifting new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro. Additional material is by Amanda Yesnowitz.



The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Liz Printz (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.



In addition to Moran and Davenport, JOY: A New True Musical is also co-produced by TBD Theatricals, Christine Petti, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Scott Abrams, Adam Riemer, Christine G. Williamson, Sheri & Les Biller, Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Ashley Howe, Stark Sands, Laurie & Emily Tisch, Marco Santarelli, Beauty Theatrical Productions, Mark Jacobs, Shalini Matani, Sara Miller McCune, Megan Ann Rasmussen, and Larry Craig's and the Bird.

