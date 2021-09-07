Bradley Whitford & Francois Battiste to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Two Simultaneous Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Nominated for five 2019 Tony Awards, the magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, A Christmas Carol, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), will visit five U.S. cities this holiday season with two simultaneous productions. Three-time Emmy Award® winner Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale," "The West Wing," Get Out, The Post) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in one production playing Los Angeles and Las Vegas with stops in Spokane, WA and Phoenix, AZ. Obie Award-winning stage and television actor Francois Battiste ("10 Days in the Valley," "Station 19," "Person of Interest") will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in a San Francisco-based production.

Bradley Whitford can currently be seen in the fourth season of Hulu's acclaimed series, "The Handmaid's Tale," in his Emmy Award-winning role of Commander Joseph Lawrence. He is known for his work in the Academy Award®-nominated films Get Out and The Post and will soon be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick... BOOM! He is currently filming Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever and executive produced the documentary, Not Going Quietly, which is currently in select theaters. Whitford is represented by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.

Francois Battiste is an Obie Award-winning theatre, television and film actor best known for his work on ABC's "10 Days in the Valley" and "Station 19," CBS' "Evil" and "Person of Interest," ABC's "The Family" (ABC) and HBO's "The Normal Heart." A graduate of the Juilliard School and the British American Drama Academy at Oxford University, he has performed on Broadway in Bronx Bombers, Prelude to a Kiss and Magic/Bird, in addition to countless roles off-Broadway and at theatres across the country and around the globe. Battiste is represented by Innovative Artists.

Engagements for the 2021 holiday season are as follows:

Bradley Whitford AS EBENEZER SCROOGE

Nov 12-13 __________ Spokane, WA _______ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Nov 18-21 __________ Phoenix, AZ ________ Orpheum Theatre

Nov 23-28 __________ Las Vegas, NV ______ The Smith Center

Nov 26-Jan 1 ________Los Angeles, CA _____Ahmanson Theatre

Francois Battiste AS EBENEZER SCROOGE

Nov 26-Dec 26 ______ San Francisco, CA ___ Golden Gate Theatre

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production was nominated for five 2020 Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. A Christmas Carol will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs in Los Angeles and Matt Smart in San Francisco; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; and movement by Lizzi Gee. The Los Angeles production is directed by Thomas Caruso, and the San Francisco production is directed by Jamie Manton.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, InStone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/ Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

