Brad Oscar, Karen Morrow, and Jamie DeRoy Join Broadway Spelling Bee Fundraiser Tomorrow

A Broadway Spelling Bee fundraiser will be held tomorrow, May 17, at 7pm EST.

The event will feature Jerry Mitchell, Charles Busch, Mary Testa, Brad Oscar, Penny Fuller, Lawrence Leritz, Karen Morrow, Cheryl Clark, Candy Brown, Jamie deRoy, Ted Chapin and more!

How do you spell D-A-N-C-E-R-S O-V-E-R F-O-R-T-Y? (Hint: D-A-N-C-E-R-S-O-V-E-R-4-0!) Well, if you didn't know, you're sure to find out that - and more - by the end of the all-star night of games, clips, and anecdotes that will take place as a benefit for DO40 (easy to spell!) on Monday, May 17th at 7:00 PM EDT.

The event is free to stream on YouTube, at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSmu2hwozDw, and also on the Dancers over 40 Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dancersover40.

Submitting the hard-to-spell names of Broadway and the dance world's best performers, choreographers, directors and artistic community will be some of your favorite dancers, choreographers and stars: Tony-winning choreographer and DO40 Advisory Board Member Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Karen Morrow (Mystery of Edwin Drood, I Had A Ball), Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra, Funny Girl), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour, Brigadoon), Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Confession of Lily Dare), Ted Chapin (Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization President), ), Penny Fuller (Applause, Cabaret), Jason Graae (Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?, Stardust), Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street), Lee Wilkof (Little Shop of Horrors, Assassins) and DO40 members Cheryl Clark (Pippin, Chicago, A Chorus Line), James Dybas (Pacific Overtures, Do I Hear a Waltz?), Ronald Young (Mame, My One and Only, A Chorus Line, The Boyfriend) and publicist Josh Ellis (Into the Woods, 42nd Street).

If you don't know how to spell some of the names, hopefully the on-screen celebrities will! Big prizes for the top spellers!! Those testing their knowledge include: Brad Oscar (The Producers), Broadway producer Jamie de Roy, musical director Michael Lavine, songwriter/director Barry Kleinbort, Capitol Steps performer Bari Biern, historian George Dansker, as well as DO40 members Candy Brown (Hello, Dolly, Pippin, Chicago, Liza with a Z, Grind), DO40 board member Lawrence Leritz (Fiddler on the Roof, Fonteyn and Nureyev on Broadway), and author and long-time DO40 member Kevin Winkler!

Play along at home! And while you're at it, consider donating, joining or renewing to Dancers Over 40 as a card-carrying, dues-paying member. Just go to www.dancersover40.org and click on the JOIN/RENEW/DONATE BUTTON! No spell check required!

The event is produced by DO40 members Ken Bloom and Charles Kirsch.