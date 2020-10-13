Boston Gay Men's Chorus Presents CELEBRITY SPOTLIGHT Series Featuring Laura Benanti, Nick Adams and Alex Newell

'Celebrity Spotlight' premiered Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7pm.

Boston Gay Men's Chorus is presenting "Celebrity Spotlight" a web series featuring three performers who have shared the stage with BGMC in recent years: Broadway actor Nick Adams ("Falsettos," "La Cage aux Folles," "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"); Tony-winner Laura Benanti ("Gypsy," NBC's "Sound of Music Live!" "My Fair Lady," "She Loves Me") and TV and Broadway actor Alex Newell (NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," FOX's "Glee," "Once on This Island").

Hosted by BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds, III, and his husband Bill Casey, who is also BGMC's executive producer, each episode focuses on one performer and includes previously unseen recordings of their BGMC performances, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Reynolds and Casey about working with the stars, and the performers' recent career highlights.

"We're thrilled to share these knockout performances, which have only been seen by those who attended the original performances," said Reynolds. "Alex's interpretation of 'I Am Changing' from 'Dreamgirls', Laura's rendition of 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain, and Nick's performance of 'Feeling Good' from 'The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd' are the inspiration we all need right now."

"Celebrity Spotlight" premiered Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7pm with the episode featuring Newell, a native of Lynn, MA. Aside from "I Am Changing," Newell's episode includes his performances of "Meadowlark" from "The Baker's Wife," "Falling in Love with Love" from "The Boys From Syracuse," and "Random Black Girl," by the composing duo Kooman + Diamond. These performances are from BGMC's June 2014 concert "Can't Stop the Beat."

The second episode, featuring Adams, will be available for streaming Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7pm and features a new extended interview with Reynolds and Casey. Adams talks about the role Boston played in launching his musical theater career and his coming out as a gay man while studying at Boston Conservatory, the impact of COVID-19 on the theater community, his obsession with Britney Spears, and more. In addition to the new interview footage and the previously unreleased recording of "Feeling Good," the episode includes Adams' performances of the pop songs "I Go to Rio," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Toxic" and "Hot Stuff." These performances are from BGMC's June 2016 concert "POPular."

The third and final episode of this series of "Celebrity Spotlight" features Benanti and will be available for streaming Oct. 22 at 7pm. It includes her full performance with BGMC at its June 2015 concert "Smile!", which has never been released in any portion. In addition to "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," the episode captures Benanti's performances of "I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore from "Gigi," "I Have Dreamed" and "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "The King and I," "A Quiet Thing" from "Flora The Red Menace," and an uproarious medley of pop hits.

"We can't perform live, but by releasing these videos, we can remind people of what our live shows are like," said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. "Nick, Laura, and Alex are outsized talents who moved our audiences-and the chorus-to tears, laughter, and cheers. We're grateful that we have these magical performances to share with our fans and theirs, at a time when we all need a little escape."

Celebrity Spotlight videos will premiere on BGMC's YouTube channel and website. They are free to watch, but viewers will be encouraged to donate to BGMC, which has been on hiatus from live performances since March because of the coronavirus. As a result, it has foregone all revenue from lives performances, which makes up over half of BGMC's annual budget.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You