Bobby Conte Thornton Will Depart A BRONX TALE Later This Fall

Calogero out!



Original star of A Bronx Tale, Bobby Conte-Thornton has just announced that he will depart the production later this fall. A replacement for Conte-Thornton has not yet been announced.

A Bronx Tale marks Thornton's Broadway Debut. His New York credits include: My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theatre), Starting Here, Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater), world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House), Grease (Paper Mill Playhouse), Les Misérables (MUNY), The Light in the Piazza (Farmers Alley Theatre). Concerts: Feinstein's/54 Below, Venetian Room at San Francisco Fairmont, Symphony Space, Carolina Philharmonic. Training: BFA University of Michigan, RADA.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

