Bobby Cannavale, Martha Plimpton, Eisa Davis, and More to Record Three World Premiere Short Plays for Playing On Air

Playing on Air is a public radio show and podcast that features short, contemporary plays recorded by world-class artists. Its mission is to share top theater talent for free with audiences everywhere. "It is crazy exciting that Playing on Air's artists are recording three world premieres live," said Claudia Catania, founder and Artistic Director of Playing on Air. "These artists are magnificently intrepid and committed to making excellent theater widely available." Conversation with the artists will follow each recording.

Three world premiere plays, of 20-30 minutes each, recorded live at the event are:

Woke by Leland Frankel, is about a Pakistani-American rapper, an urban self-proclaimed activist, and a cop counting the days until he can put up his feet. Mimi O'Donnell directs cast Tracee Chimo, Craig muMs Grant, and Debargo Sanyal.

Gun Show by David Auburn, Playing on Air's first commission, supported by the Gilchrist Foundation, is a satire about gun ownership and outlandishly trendy restaurants. Wendy Goldberg directs cast Bobby Cannavale, Eisa Davis, Lucy DeVito, Martha Plimpton, and Jeremy Shamos.

Evening at Anaheim by the late New Yorker cartoonist James Stevenson takes place in an old-age home for animated characters. Dana Ivey directs Emily Bergl, Carson Elrod, Richard Kind, and Karen Ziemba.

A five-item live auction with auctioneer Richard Kind follows the recordings. Audience members can bid on one-of-kind experiences, including a personalized song composed and performed by Jesse Eisenberg and a Brooklyn lunch with Michelle Williams. Other auction highlights include the opportunity to witness a Broadway show with stage manager Arabella Powell as she calls The Lion King; director Doug Hughes's house seats, a splendid dinner at Lincoln Ristorante, and a backstage tour with Doug at Lincoln Center's Junk; and an unforgettable performance of Twickham Vicarage, introduced by its playwright David Ives and performed at your home!

The Playing on Air benefit will take place on Monday, October 16 at Playwrights Horizons Mainstage, 416 West 42nd Street, beginning at 7:00pm. Advance bid forms for the auction are now available at www.playingonair.org.

Tickets for the three plays and party are $125. $300 "Host" tickets also include VIP seating and an autographed program. At $600, "Producer" tickets add pre-show drinks and hors d'oeuvres with David Auburn, David Ives, Lynn Nottage and other Playing on Air artists to the festivities.

Tickets are available at www.ticketcentral.com or by calling Ticket Central at 212.279.4200 daily from noon to eight. For additional information please visit www.playingonair.org.

Playing on Air is is broadcast in twenty-one states thus far enabling it to reach millions of listeners. It has recorded more than 75 notable contemporary short plays by major American Playwrights featuring outstanding actors and directors. In addition to the artists featured at the October 16 benefit, Playing on Air's recordings feature Chris Cooper, Adam Driver, Audra McDonald, Julie Halston, Harriet Harris, John Leguizamo, Margo Martindale, Debra Monk, Rosie Perez, Kathleen Turner, Michael Urie, and Frank Wood. Directors have included Doug Hughes, Anne Kauffman, John Rando, Seret Scott, ClauDia Weill and Michael Wilson. Playwrights represented include David Lindsay-Abaire, Beth Henley, Christopher Durang, Lynn Nottage, Jesse Eisenberg, Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros, David Auburn, Arlene Hutton, David Ives, Donald Margulies, Paul Rudnick, Warren Leight, and John Patrick Shanley.

Playing on Air can be downloaded from iTunes Podcasts or streamed directly from the Playing on Air website: www.playingonair.org. Listeners can also subscribe to Playing on Air using any of their favorite podcast apps.

Playing on Air is made possible by the support of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

