Bob Anderson Visits Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts Ahead Of Carnegie Hall Concert

Ahead of his one-night-only concert at Carnegie Hall, Bob Anderson, star of ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD the award-winning authentic reenactment concert honoring the music of Frank Sinatra, will make a special visit with the students at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in New York City this Wednesday, December 8.

At the assembly, Anderson will present five lucky students and their parents with tickets to the event in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 PM (the eve of Sinatra's 106th birthday).

"Frank Sinatra was a very generous man. His kindness was expressed through outreach to the communities where he lived and worked--all around the world," Anderson said. "It is part of my life's work to keep Frank's music alive and appreciated by all. These students are deserving of experiencing Frank with music from his great American songbook performed using his original arrangements. And we want to give them that opportunity."

"We are very excited to have Bob Anderson at the school and talking with our vocal and orchestra students," said Gideon Frankel, Principal of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. "Our school is a tribute to Frank Sinatra, and we impress on our students that staying dedicated to their art will help them achieve success. Bob's career is an exemplary example of that. The winners of the tickets to ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD will be able to see a performance as close to Frank Sinatra as you can get."

Additionally, in appreciation of their service protecting the citizens of New York City, more than 150 active and retired first responders have been invited to attend Anderson's one-night-only concert. This effort was made possible in collaboration with Tony Orlando, American singer, songwriter, producer, music executive, and actor, and Kevin Schroeder, Owner/President at Black Tie Protection Services Inc., President of the Retired Detectives of the Police Department of the city of New York and a 28-year retired veteran of the New York Police Department, Bob Anderson Productions and Twin Palms Entertainment, producers of ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD.

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, starring singer, actor, and the number one singing impressionist in the world Bob Anderson, is a must-see show, in which fans experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career, honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. The captivating production features a 32-piece orchestra, Sinatra's original charts of his most-beloved songs, the work of Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning makeup artists and singing impressionist Bob Anderson-who not only sounds like Sinatra, but looks like him too.

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD is presented by Twin Palms Entertainment and Bob Anderson Productions. Tickets for this one-night-only performance (priced $50 - $200) are now available at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212 247 7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.