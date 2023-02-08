Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present ALBUM FOR THE YOUNG Afternoon Of World Premieres

This concert will feature 20 student compositions, ranging from solo works for piano to works for small chamber ensembles.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present ALBUM FOR THE YOUNG Afternoon Of World Premieres

Bloomingdale School of Music will present the annual Album for the Young Concert on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3pm at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, NYC. For 19 years Bloomingdale has maintained a special focus on introducing students aged 7-18 to composition through their Album for the Young "A4TY" Student Composing Program. This concert will feature 20 student compositions, ranging from solo works for piano to works for small chamber ensembles of mixed strings, percussion and winds. The concert will also feature the premiere of a new commissioned work for violin, piano, flute and congas by composer Mariel Mayz. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at symphonyspace.org/events/vp-an-afternoon-of-world-premieres-2.

About Album for the Young

For young music students the composer is perhaps the most remote figure in the musical process-either a famous name from the history books or little more than an afterthought. Professional composers often work with professional musicians, writing with their particular abilities in mind. For both students and composers it can be revelatory to participate in the process of creating and preparing a piece of music written for young performers. A4TY seeks to bring these two groups into direct contact, opening a window into the other's working methods and creative process. In addition, students perform each others' works, increasing their exposure to new, original music, and honing their ability to articulate musical ideas through the rehearsal process.

The A4TY Student Composing Project commissions composers to write new works for the Bloomingdale School of Music. In addition, there is a Call for Scores from student composers in the Bloomingdale community. The project, now in its seventeenth season, was founded by Katy Luo and is currently curated by Margalit Cantor.

"And yes, they were works of art indeed - no kiddie recital this! Professional composers, take note: This hopping center of creativity at Bloomingdale deserves national attention!" - John Deak, Founder, New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program, Commenting on A4TY

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
FROZEN 3 Is in the Works Photo
FROZEN 3 Is in the Works
A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! Iger announced the new flim during today’s Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney Photo
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney
The Mean Girls movie musical has found the rest of its Plastics! Avantika has been cast as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Weiners. Christopher Briney will play the role of Aaron Samuels. The join the previously announced Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.
Video: Get a First Look at HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Video: Get a First Look at HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.
SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas Photo
SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas
The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseVideo: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
February 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.
Video: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir ReleaseVideo: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir Release
February 8, 2023

Joking about the rumors claiming she can't read, Lea Michele took to TikTok to say that she has '265 days to learn to read' before Barbra Streisand's memoir is released.
Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & MoreKids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More
February 8, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Kids’ Night on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kids’ Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teens ages 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
Actors' Equity Association Permanently Opens Access to MembershipActors' Equity Association Permanently Opens Access to Membership
February 8, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association is making its Open Access membership policy permanent. With a pathway to membership now available to all stage managers and actors with professional experience, the union will begin a three-year phase out of its Equity Membership Candidate Program.
Andréa Burns, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ann Harada, and More Join Donna Murphy in DEAR WORLD at City Center Encores!Andréa Burns, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ann Harada, and More Join Donna Murphy in DEAR WORLD at City Center Encores!
February 8, 2023

New York City Center has announced principal casting for Encores! Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Learn more about the full cast and how to see the show here!
share