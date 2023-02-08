Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present ALBUM FOR THE YOUNG Afternoon Of World Premieres

Bloomingdale School of Music will present the annual Album for the Young Concert on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3pm at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, NYC. For 19 years Bloomingdale has maintained a special focus on introducing students aged 7-18 to composition through their Album for the Young "A4TY" Student Composing Program. This concert will feature 20 student compositions, ranging from solo works for piano to works for small chamber ensembles of mixed strings, percussion and winds. The concert will also feature the premiere of a new commissioned work for violin, piano, flute and congas by composer Mariel Mayz. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at symphonyspace.org/events/vp-an-afternoon-of-world-premieres-2.

About Album for the Young

For young music students the composer is perhaps the most remote figure in the musical process-either a famous name from the history books or little more than an afterthought. Professional composers often work with professional musicians, writing with their particular abilities in mind. For both students and composers it can be revelatory to participate in the process of creating and preparing a piece of music written for young performers. A4TY seeks to bring these two groups into direct contact, opening a window into the other's working methods and creative process. In addition, students perform each others' works, increasing their exposure to new, original music, and honing their ability to articulate musical ideas through the rehearsal process.

The A4TY Student Composing Project commissions composers to write new works for the Bloomingdale School of Music. In addition, there is a Call for Scores from student composers in the Bloomingdale community. The project, now in its seventeenth season, was founded by Katy Luo and is currently curated by Margalit Cantor.

"And yes, they were works of art indeed - no kiddie recital this! Professional composers, take note: This hopping center of creativity at Bloomingdale deserves national attention!" - John Deak, Founder, New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program, Commenting on A4TY

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org