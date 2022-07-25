Bloomingdale School Of Music to Host Summer Sharing Hour & BBQ

Bloomingdale School of Music has announce the Summer Sharing Hour & BBQ on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7pm at 323 West 108th St., NYC. This free community concert will feature performances from summer music students and will be followed by a backyard BBQ. Come for the music, stay for the burgers, dogs, drinks, and more. The event has a suggested donation of $10. For more information and to RSVP, visit bsmny.org/event/bloomingdale-sharing-hour-and-bbq.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/