Bloomingdale School of Music presents the 10th Annual Guitar Festival on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The free festival will kick off on Friday, April 29 at Bloomingdale School of Music with a master class by Ana María Rosado at 4:30 pm, and end with Dúo Copla, José Maldonado & Ernesto Ramos presenting a concert of guitar music from Puerto Rico at 7:00 pm. Day two of the festival on April 30 will be held at the Kosciuszko Foundationand will feature a masterclass by Ernesto Ramos Vázquez at 4:00 pm, a student concert at 5:30 pm, and a 7:30 pm concert featuring Ana María Rosado and the BSM Guitar Faculty.

For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. This FREE concert series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side and has grown to include instrument festivals like the Guitar Festival, which is now in its tenth year.

For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. This FREE festival has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side. Visit the event page to RSVP for April 29, and here to RSVP for April 30.

Day 1, April 29

4:30 pm Master Class with Ana María Rosado

7:00 pm Concert: Danzas of Puerto Rico for Two Guitars with José Maldonado (BSM Faculty) & Ernesto Ramos (Dean and Faculty of the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico)

The program for the evening includes:

Margarita | Manuel Gregorio Tavárez (1843 - 1883)

Ten Piedad | Juan Morel Campos (1857 - 1896)

Un Diálogo

Flor de Jagua | Leonardo Egúrbida Aviléz (b. 1945 - 2022)

Los Dos Amigos

Sonatina Tropical | Ernesto Cordero (b. 1946)

I. Mi Guajirita

II. Canción Azul

III. Salsa en Piñones

El Torbellino | Juan Morel Campos (1857 - 1896)

Felices Díaz

Day 2, April 30

4:00 pm Master Class with Ernesto Ramos

5:30 pm BSM Student Concert

7:30 pm Concert: Ana María Rosado and the BSM Guitar Faculty

The program for the evening includes:

Para soñar contigo Son del Barrio | Eduardo Martín, Cuba (b.1956)

Alba Nera Valse en Skaï Valse des Anges | Roland Dyens, France (1956-2016)

Paisanos Semos (written for AMR) | Tania León, Cuba/USA (b.1943) 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Music Winner

Ciudad de las Columnas-Variations on "Pieza sin título no. 1" | Leo Brouwer, Cuba (b.1939)

I. Introducción

II. Pieza sin título No. 1: Andar La Habana III. Paseo

IV. La Ceiba y el Colibrí

V. Convento de San Francisco VI. 2do Paseo

VII. Por la Calle del Obispo VIII. Amanecer en el Morro

IX. Toque en la Plaza de Armas

About the Artists

Dr. José Maldonado started studying the guitar at a young age with Eladio Scharron in the Programa de Cuerdas at the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico (CMPR). He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in classical guitar performance from the CMPR where he studied guitar with Luis Enrique Juliá and chamber music with Leonardo Egúrbida and Alberto Rodríguez.

Dr. Maldonado then moved to New York to pursue a Master of Music degree and a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree at SUNY Stony Brook University where he studied classical guitar with Jerry Willard, chamber music with harpsichordist Arthur Haas, and early music analysis with the musicologist Sarah Fuller. Dr. Maldonado's doctoral research focused on two genres of Puerto Rican music, Plena and Puerto Rican Danza, tracing the genres' origins, explaining their socio-political connotations, and using musical analysis to suggest a more accurate performance practice of these genres on the classical guitar. Maldonado presented the culmination of his research and musical analysis in his final doctoral prospectus and concert, which featured the Sonata Op. 12 by Antoine de Lhoyer (performed on historical instruments), the Grand Duo Op. 86 for piano and guitar by Ferdinando Carulli (performed on historical instruments), the second lute suite BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Sonatina Tropical for two guitars by Ernesto Cordero and Three Puerto Rican Danzas by Leonardo Egúrbida.

As a performer and educator Dr. Maldonado has performed and/or presented lectures at Baruch College (CUNY), Marshall University, Columbia University, The Long Island Guitar Festival at Post University, Stony Brook University (SUNY), Middlebury College, Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico, CUNY John Jay College, and the Bloomingdale School of Music, among others.

Dr. Maldonado resides in Brooklyn NY and is currently completing an MA in Arts Administration Degree at Baruch College (CUNY). Currently, he forms part of the music faculty at John Jay College (CUNY) where he teaches courses in music appreciation, music history, and guitar performance. Dr. Maldonado is a Resident Teaching Artist at Bloomingdale School of Music (BSM) where he directs the BSM Guitar Training Program, teaches guitar performance and chamber music classes. Dr. Maldonado has been the Artistic Director of the BSM Guitar Festival since 2013 and the Artistic Director of the Bloomingdale School of Music Summer Guitar Symposium since 2020.

Ernesto Ramos is an enthusiastic educator and a passionate musician. For more than six years he has been teaching Guitar and motivating the study of Music to students of every age, from 4 years old to adults. Adapting various teaching methods according to the student's needs and levels, Ernesto encourages each student to enjoy every aspect of Music. He initiated his teaching career in Puerto Rico while studying in the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico from where he holds a B.M. in Guitar Performance, and where he studied under the tutelage of Leonardo Egúrbida. But Ernesto's passion for music began early in his life when he started playing electric guitar in the local rock scene. Since then he has been an active performer in numerous ensembles of classical, folkloric, jazz, and rock music, in Puerto Rico as well as in New York. He has studied jazz guitar with Fernando Matina at Universidad Interamericana in Puerto Rico and has participated in masterclasses with prestigious artists such as Jorge Caballero, Benjamin Verdery, and The Vida Guitar Quartet. Ernesto has completed his Masters's Degree in Guitar Performance at the Conservatory of Music of Brooklyn College, where he was a member of the Brooklyn College Guitar Quartet. As a member and co-founder of Duo Copla, Ernesto continues to further explore his eclectic

interests in Afro-Caribbean music, Latin American Classical Guitar Music of the nineteenth century, and Puerto Rican Danza. Currently, Ernesto is the Associate Dean at the Conservartorio de Música de Puerto Rico and forms part of the Preparatory School Faculty.

Ana María Rosado is a committed interpreter of contemporary and Latin American music who has concertized throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Far East. Prominent composers have written works for the Puerto Rican artist, including Jorge Morel, Tania León, Amparo Fabra, Roque Cordero, Rafael Aponte-Ledée, Francis Schwartz and Edmundo Vásquez.

Her debut solo compact disc on the Albany Records label, We've got (poly)rhythm, was critically acclaimed. Her second solo CD, an independent release Salsa and Other Beats (2010) includes the premiere recording of pieces by Jorge Morel as well of music by Latin American masters Paulo Bellinati, Abel Carlevaro and Leo Brouwer.

An extraordinary highlight of her life as a guitarist was to perform for the legendary Spanish guitarist Andrés Segovia in his last set of masterclasses. Ana María was among the participants Segovia personally selected to perform in the final concert at the Manhattan School of Music, which had organized the week-long event.

Ana María Rosado recently retired from her position as Associate Professor of Music and Coordinator of Guitar at the New Jersey City University (1989-2020). She received her Doctorate in Musical Arts Performance from Stony Brook University. Other studies include Professional Studies at the Manhattan School of Music and at the Ecole Normale de Musique in Paris, and degrees from the University of Paris VIII and the University of Puerto Rico. She has studied guitar with Juan Sorroche, Alberto Ponce, Sharon Isbin and Jerry Willard, and in master classes with Andrés Segovia and Manuel Barrueco.

Recent performances include her participation as performer and lecturer in the 2016 Encuentro de Guitarras Identidades in Havana, Cuba, and a recital in the UNESCO Salle FOKAL in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In the summer of 2015 she performed chamber music at the Mannes College of Music/The New School Guitar Seminar. In October of the same year she played a solo recital and conducted a workshop on Latin Rhythms at the 1st International Gharana Music Festival in Nepal. In November 2017 she participated as performer and adjudicator in the V International Classical Guitar Festival Fernando Sor in Bogotá, Colombia. By November 2019 she was invited back to Colombia, this time to perform for the 1st International Chamber Music Festival at the Universidad El Bosque.

New York appearances have included performances in solo and ensemble works at Merkin Hall, Town Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Symphony Space and at The New School, among other venues. Recital presentations have included New Jersey City University, Rutgers University, Farleigh Dickinson University, and at the Brooklyn College/Conservatory of Music among other institutions. As an Artistic Ambassador for the USIA, she toured México, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Perú, Bolivia and Argentina.

She has participated as performer and master class instructor in international festivals such as the City of Havana's International Festival of Contemporary Music, the Mannes Guitar Seminar in NYC, the Inter-American Music Festival, the Ibero-American Arts Festival, and the International Guitar Festival in Puerto Rico, the Tenth International Guitar Week in Denver, Colorado, and the International Youth Music Festival in Bulgaria.