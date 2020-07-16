Black Theatre United to Host Virtual Town Hall Featuring Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams and Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Friday, July 24th at 7:00PM EST / 4:00PM PST, join Black Theatre United (BTU) member, actor and activist Viola Davis as she moderates a virtual Town Hall with Leader Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count and Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, Vice President of Fair Count, in a conversation titled

"Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time."

Register for free at www.BlackTheatreUnited.com

A link to the live streaming event will be sent to you in advance of the event.

Together we will harness the power of our collective voice to bring about change.

Watch the inaugural BTU Town Hall event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice," a conversation between Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund with Audra McDonald, Wendell Pierce and LaChanze:

Watch the video announcing the creation of Black Theatre United:

Join the mailing list by filling out the form HERE.

DONATE to Black Theatre United.

