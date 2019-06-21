Billy Porter to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A New Group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the full list was announced today, June 20, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee. The newest honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held in June and will be ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors. Walk of Famer/actress/singer Vanessa Williams, a committee member for the 2019-2020 Selection Committee, announced the new honorees with Rana Ghadban, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," remarked Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. "Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories" he added.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2020 are:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmüller

In the category of TELEVISION: Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)

In the category of RECORDING: Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker and Muddy Waters (Posthumous)

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter

In the category of RADIO: Susan Stamberg

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame Selection Committee congratulate all the honorees. Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection. Upcoming star ceremonies are announced ten days prior to dedication on www.walkoffame.com.





Related Articles