Billy Porter to Present at the 2019 EMMYS

The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted today announced the first group of talent set to present the iconic Emmy statuettes at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 and Tony winner Billy Porter and stage veteran Viola Davis are among the first group.

Billy Porter is nominated at the 2019 Emmys for his role in Pose on FX, and the series garnered 6 nominations total, including Outstanding Drama Series.

See the full list of presenters below!



The presenters include:

Angela Bassett* (9-1-1 and The Flood)

Stephen Colbert* (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Viola Davis* (How to Get Away with Murder)

Michael Douglas* (The Kominsky Method)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Terrence Howard (Empire)

Jimmy Kimmel* (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Peter Krause (9-1-1)

Seth Meyers* (Late Night With Seth Meyers and Documentary Now!)

Billy Porter* (Pose)

Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

The cast of Game of Thrones: Alfie Allen*, Gwendoline Christie*,

Emilia Clarke*, Peter Dinklage*, Kit Harington*, Lena Headey*, Sophie Turner*, Carice van Houten*, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau*, and Maisie Williams*



The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX.





Related Articles