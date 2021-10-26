Billy Porter to Direct CAMP Film for HBO Max

Tony Award-winner Billy Porter has been announced to direct Camp, a film adaption of Lev Rosen's young adult novel for HBO Max. Slave Play director Robert O'Hara is set to rewrite the screenplay by Kit Williamson.

Deadline reports that the film will follow Randy Kapplehoff, a sixteen-year-old who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens where he has met his best friends. Each summer, he performs in the camp's big musical. At the camp, he falls for Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who is only into straight-acting, masculine guys and barely knows that the flamboyant Randy exists. Randy then decides to reinvent himself over the summer as Del, a buff, masculine and single camper. Even if it means giving up his love of show tunes, nail polish, and unicorn bedsheets, Randy is now determined to get Hudson to fall for him. But as he and Hudson grow closer, he must re-evaluate how much he is willing to change himself for love.

Porter is also slated to play Mark, the camp's theatre director. Dan Jinks is set to produce the feature through The Dan Jinks Company.

Billy Porter is an actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is the winner of the 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell in Pose-the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category.

Porter is also the winner of the 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his groundbreaking performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. As a director, among other shows, Porter helmed the revival of Suzan-Lori Parks's Topdog/Underdog at Boston's Huntington Theatre, where he was awarded the Elliot Norton Award for Best Director.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos