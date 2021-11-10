Billy Crystal Will Return to Broadway in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

James L. Nederlander and Nederlander Presentations, Inc. have just announced the Broadway return of Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, a new musical comedy about one comedian's meteoric rise to the middle. Performances begin at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on March 1, 2022 and the show officially opens on March 31, 2022.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT will also feature Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankelman; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (associate choreographer, Head Over Heels).

"Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career - 30 years ago I needed 5 hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up. It's been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn't get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon. Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can't wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre," said Billy Crystal.

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

This is Billy Crystal's return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

As a proud partner of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, American Express® Card Members have access to exclusive presale tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 10 at 10:00am (ET) through Wednesday, November 17 at 9:59am (ET) at Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT will be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Wednesday, November 17 at 10:00am (ET) through Monday, November 22 at 9:59am (ET) at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, November 22 at 10:00am (ET).

