Bilingual Broadway Collective Launches New Nonprofit In 2026

Bilingual Broadway Collective has announced its official launch as a nonprofit organization beginning in January 2026, with a mission centered on expanding access to bilingual theater, arts education, and cultural representation in English and Spanish.

The organization will develop live productions, education initiatives, media projects, and community partnerships designed to support bilingual storytelling, with a particular focus on young people. Founded in response to a growing demand for culturally affirming arts spaces, the collective positions bilingualism as a creative asset within the performing arts.

Luis E. Mora will serve as Executive Director, with Brett Tubbs joining as Program Coordinator and leading the organization’s education initiatives.

Programming will be supported by members of the Bilingual Broadway Collective, a group of professional theater artists serving as cultural ambassadors.

The inaugural ensemble includes Adrián Alexander Alea (Creative Producer), Belén Moyano (Hadestown), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York), Kevin Luis (Bandstand), Xavier Reyes (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Yaya Vargas (Grammy nominee, DLG).

Ensemble members will contribute to workshops, education programs, performances, mentorship efforts, and media campaigns connecting professional theater artists with community spaces.

Additional information about the organization is available at bilingualbroadwaycollective.org. Donations can be made through givebutter.com/BBCO15.