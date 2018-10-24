Bid to Walk the Red Carpet with Sutton Foster

Be Sutton Foster's VIP guest for the evening! Enjoy 2 VIP seats for the One and Only Benefit Musical Performance on November 12 in NYC, walk the red carpet with Sutton, and have a professional photographer snap some photos.

Then you'll end the evening at the star-studded after-party, which is sponsored by her show, Younger.

It'll be a great night of Gershwin tunes to honor this incredible organization. Don't miss this is a one-night-only performance!

Dates

Experience occurs on Nov 12, 2018.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Participants must be at least 13 years of age.

The winner may take a photo.

It is not guarenteed that all cast members will be at the event.

Curtain time is 7:30pm.

