Bid on Second-Row Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY for a Good Cause

Bruce Springsteen is making his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street), running five shows a week through February 3, 2018.

Bid on Charitybuzz for a a pair of tickets in second row, orchestra center to experience this once-in-a-lifetime show. Your bid will support The Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which provides grants for cancer research and seeks to improve all aspects of cancer patient life with an emphasis on adolescents and young adults.

This stripped-down performance features only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

