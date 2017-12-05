Bid Today For Tickets and a Backstage Tour at BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

'Tis the season to change the world!



Now is your chance to win two tickets to Beautiful on Broadway, plus a backstage tour with ensemble member Kevin Duda.

Before She Was Carole King, Superstar-She Was Carol Klein, Teenage Songwriter. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than Beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Click here to bid today!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 15, 2017 to Jun 15, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes. Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds.

Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Lot #1393750

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

Click here to bid today!

Related Articles