Bianca Marroquín, Claybourne Elder, John Riddle, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the additional casting to kick off their season at the 32nd anniversary gala honoring longtime board member, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer Jim Kierstead.

Celebrating ATC’s 32nd season will be Tommaso Antico (Jersey Boys), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Claybourne Elder (Company), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Rachel Potter (Evita), John Riddle (Frozen), and Marty Thomas (Xanadu). They will be joining the previously announced Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Nine), Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd.), Keri René Fuller (Six), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Carolina Rial (NBC’s The Voice), Nyla Sostre (Shucked), Carrie St. Louis(Titaníque), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud), and Alyssa Wray (ABC’s American Idol).

The benefit gala will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and an auction, with a live performance directed by Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan and choreography by Ilda Mason (Buena Vista Social Club).

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information regarding sponsorships, please email kbell@abingdontheatre.org.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’sJust for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress

Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.